Park Place Capital Corp Sells 1,446 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the third quarter worth $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.93.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $100.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.83. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $136.07.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 180.92%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

