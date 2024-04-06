Park Place Capital Corp Sells 2,718 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Park Place Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in BCE were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in BCE during the second quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in BCE during the second quarter worth $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in BCE during the third quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in BCE by 120,000.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BCE by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BCE from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

BCE Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BCE stock opened at $32.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.26. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $48.38.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BCE had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 17.13%. Research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.742 dividend. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 174.56%.

BCE Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.