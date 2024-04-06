Park Place Capital Corp Sells 408 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Park Place Capital Corp cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,788 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,109,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $13,548,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intel by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,319,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,858,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,881 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Intel by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 74,762,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,657,799,000 after buying an additional 4,226,790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intel by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $38.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

