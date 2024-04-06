Park Place Capital Corp Sells 422 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 10,763.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 923,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,829,000 after buying an additional 915,091 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,497,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on GD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $295.20 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $295.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.00 and its 200 day moving average is $254.89. The stock has a market cap of $80.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.44.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.93%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.