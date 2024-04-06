Park Place Capital Corp Sells 623 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Park Place Capital Corp cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.7% of Park Place Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,856,748 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17,397.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,713 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 663,252 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $93,051,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,554,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IVE opened at $183.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.23 and a 12 month high of $187.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.