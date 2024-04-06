Park Place Capital Corp Sells 718 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $14,000,000. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $2,001,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 136,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,076,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.17.

Insider Activity

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

LYB stock opened at $104.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.74. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $84.80 and a 52 week high of $106.69. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.28%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

