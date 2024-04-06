Park Place Capital Corp Sells 976 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $35.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.30.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.