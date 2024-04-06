Park Place Capital Corp Trims Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Park Place Capital Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 144.4% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Up 2.3 %

INTU opened at $635.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.87, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $647.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $591.49. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $400.22 and a 52 week high of $671.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,233,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,489 shares of company stock valued at $11,958,493. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.00.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

