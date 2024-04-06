Park Place Capital Corp Trims Holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Park Place Capital Corp cut its stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Magna International were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Magna International by 58.2% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,811,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,968,000 after buying an additional 3,609,429 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,966,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,430,000 after purchasing an additional 157,808 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Magna International by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 947,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,921,000 after purchasing an additional 147,950 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Magna International by 272.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 72,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 52,971 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Magna International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,821,000 after purchasing an additional 47,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $52.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.69. Magna International Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Magna International Increases Dividend

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Free Report ) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 2.83%. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.475 dividend. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MGA. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Magna International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.93.

Magna International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

