Park Place Capital Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Park Place Capital Corp lowered its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.
Houlihan Lokey Price Performance
Shares of HLI stock opened at $130.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.04. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.44 and a 1-year high of $133.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.68.
Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.59%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLI. UBS Group boosted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Monday, January 29th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $128,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Houlihan Lokey Company Profile
Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.
