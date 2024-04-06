Park Place Capital Corp Trims Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,662 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of UNP opened at $242.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.83. The stock has a market cap of $147.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $190.37 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

