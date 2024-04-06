Parkland (TSE:PKI) PT Lowered to C$55.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC upped their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Parkland from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$51.92.

PKI stock opened at C$42.15 on Tuesday. Parkland has a 1 year low of C$30.29 and a 1 year high of C$47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.28.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.20. Parkland had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of C$7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.41 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parkland will post 3.3006886 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Parkland’s payout ratio is currently 53.23%.

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.00, for a total value of C$43,000.00. In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 1,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.00, for a total value of C$43,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total transaction of C$328,125.00. Insiders sold 42,392 shares of company stock worth $1,867,999 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

