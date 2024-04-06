Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $122.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

