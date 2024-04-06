PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in PayPal by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its stake in PayPal by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 197,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 45,811 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Boit C F David increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Boit C F David now owns 5,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 28,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.47.

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,981,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,309,223. The stock has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.55. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

