PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,193,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 44,985 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of PayPal worth $73,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.15. 7,981,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,309,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $77.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PYPL

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.