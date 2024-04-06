Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Shares Up 5.3%

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.18 and last traded at $15.18. 31,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 162,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.
The company has a market cap of $543.50 million and a P/E ratio of -0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89.
Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $63.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.07 million. Peakstone Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 216.52% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peakstone Realty Trust will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $935,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,183,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,887,000. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.
Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.
