Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Shares Up 5.3%

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2024

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKSTGet Free Report) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.18 and last traded at $15.18. 31,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 162,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

Peakstone Realty Trust Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $543.50 million and a P/E ratio of -0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKSTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $63.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.07 million. Peakstone Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 216.52% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peakstone Realty Trust will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Peakstone Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Peakstone Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $935,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,183,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,887,000. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.