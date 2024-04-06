PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) vs. SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Critical Review

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) and SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

PEDEVCO has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SandRidge Energy has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PEDEVCO and SandRidge Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PEDEVCO $30.78 million 2.37 $260,000.00 $0.02 40.89 SandRidge Energy $148.64 million 3.76 $60.86 million $1.64 9.20

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SandRidge Energy has higher revenue and earnings than PEDEVCO. SandRidge Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PEDEVCO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

3.3% of PEDEVCO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 71.1% of PEDEVCO shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PEDEVCO and SandRidge Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PEDEVCO 0 0 0 0 N/A SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares PEDEVCO and SandRidge Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PEDEVCO 6.97% 2.31% 2.07% SandRidge Energy 40.94% 14.50% 11.79%

Summary

SandRidge Energy beats PEDEVCO on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PEDEVCO

(Get Free Report)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

About SandRidge Energy

(Get Free Report)

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.