Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Stake Trimmed by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,066,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,973 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.38% of Pembina Pipeline worth $70,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.84. 1,505,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,284. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $36.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.18.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.4944 dividend. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 89.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PBA. TheStreet raised Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PBA

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.