Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.76

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.76 and traded as low as $18.69. Penns Woods Bancorp shares last traded at $18.85, with a volume of 15,937 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PWOD. StockNews.com upgraded Penns Woods Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Penns Woods Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $142.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.45.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter.

Penns Woods Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Penns Woods Bancorp’s payout ratio is 55.41%.

Institutional Trading of Penns Woods Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 329,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,425,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 497.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 315,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 262,311 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 104.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 66,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 87,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.