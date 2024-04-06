Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTAU) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.66 and last traded at $10.66. Approximately 3 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

Perception Capital Corp. III Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street LLC boosted its position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. III by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. III by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 16,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000.

Perception Capital Corp. III Company Profile

Perception Capital Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was formerly known as Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Perception Capital Corp.

