Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Cut to Sell at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Perpetual Energy Trading Up 1.9 %
Perpetual Energy stock opened at C$0.53 on Wednesday. Perpetual Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.35 and a 12-month high of C$0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 3.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00.
Perpetual Energy Company Profile
