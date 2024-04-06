Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Cut to Sell at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Perpetual Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

Perpetual Energy stock opened at C$0.53 on Wednesday. Perpetual Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.35 and a 12-month high of C$0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 3.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company's portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

