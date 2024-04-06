Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,488 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 213,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 60,547 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 21,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 208,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 14,305 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 192,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 89,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $26.66. The stock had a trading volume of 39,352,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,936,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.17.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

