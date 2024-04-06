Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (PHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 18th

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0925 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.24. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHD. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 28,398 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 1,703.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 99,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 19.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.