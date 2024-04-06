Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (PHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 18th

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0925 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.24. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81.
Institutional Trading of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund
About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pioneer Floating Rate Fund
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.