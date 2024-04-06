Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of MHI opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $9.05.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 17,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $148,719.33. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,284,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,885,659.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 110,423 shares of company stock valued at $957,560.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000.

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.