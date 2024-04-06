Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Omega Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of OMGA opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $162.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. Omega Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $10.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 72.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Omega Therapeutics by 137.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Omega Therapeutics by 167.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Omega Therapeutics by 72.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury.

