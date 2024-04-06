Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Benchmark

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Benchmark from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Planet Labs PBC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.10.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PL

Planet Labs PBC Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

Shares of NYSE:PL opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33. Planet Labs PBC has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.