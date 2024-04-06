Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) Receives $4.36 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.36.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSNY shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $3.00) on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.15 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNY opened at $1.56 on Friday. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $4.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSNY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

