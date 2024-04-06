PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.11. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 486,700 shares traded.

PolyMet Mining Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $408.37 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.52.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in PolyMet Mining by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in PolyMet Mining by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in PolyMet Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

