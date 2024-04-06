Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Declares $0.13 Dividend

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BPOPM stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.24. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $26.25.

