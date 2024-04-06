Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

BPOP has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Popular from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Popular from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.71.

Popular Price Performance

Popular stock opened at $85.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.82. Popular has a 1 year low of $52.32 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.75.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $702.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.76 million. Popular had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Research analysts expect that Popular will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 32.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $391,793.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $51,304.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,208.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $391,793.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,092.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 726,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,792,000 after buying an additional 286,119 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 253.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,752,000 after purchasing an additional 128,304 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 693,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,697,000 after purchasing an additional 49,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

