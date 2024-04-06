Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.67.

POST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

In related news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total transaction of $31,233.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,992 shares in the company, valued at $7,807,417.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $762,609.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,337,639.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 300 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total transaction of $31,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,807,417.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Post by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Post by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its stake in Post by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Post by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Post by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of POST stock opened at $102.00 on Monday. Post has a 1 year low of $78.85 and a 1 year high of $107.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.66.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Post will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

