Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.67.
POST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on POST
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Post
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Post by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Post by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its stake in Post by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Post by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Post by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Post Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of POST stock opened at $102.00 on Monday. Post has a 1 year low of $78.85 and a 1 year high of $107.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.66.
Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Post will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.
About Post
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Post
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.