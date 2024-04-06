PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CFO Eric Ryan Shander Sells 3,280 Shares of Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $67,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 475,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,826,674.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Eric Ryan Shander also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Eric Ryan Shander sold 3,254 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $67,748.28.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Eric Ryan Shander sold 3,250 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $67,827.50.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Eric Ryan Shander sold 3,047 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $61,854.10.

PowerSchool Stock Performance

NYSE:PWSC opened at $21.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.31. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerSchool

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $182.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,511,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 332.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,911,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,997 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth $32,973,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 841.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,709 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 536.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,303,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,331 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on PWSC shares. TheStreet cut shares of PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

