Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 47,127 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 658.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,127 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VBR traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.63. The company had a trading volume of 499,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,946. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $192.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.83. The company has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.