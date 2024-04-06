Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 423.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,006 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.29.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $6.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $315.50. 1,736,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,784,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $76.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 876.41, a P/E/G ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.02. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 301,667 shares of company stock valued at $94,227,350. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

