Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 70.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,740 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,709 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 12,782 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. HSBC began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $74.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,351,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,640,665. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

