Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $8,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,310,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,684,000 after buying an additional 8,982,232 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $964,597,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $386,651,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,999,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,960,000 after buying an additional 68,414 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.01. 2,846,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,285,256. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $60.69.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.