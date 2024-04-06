Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in AXS Green Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTE)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in AXS Green Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 357,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,186 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of AXS Green Alpha ETF worth $11,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AXS Green Alpha ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,445,000 after buying an additional 15,840 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AXS Green Alpha ETF by 47.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AXS Green Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXS Green Alpha ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AXS Green Alpha ETF by 52.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter.

Get AXS Green Alpha ETF alerts:

AXS Green Alpha ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:NXTE traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.14. 4,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,582. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.63. AXS Green Alpha ETF has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $34.47.

AXS Green Alpha ETF Profile

The Axs Green Alpha ETF (NXTE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively seeks long-term capital appreciation by targeting global all-cap companies focused towards a sustainable environment and economy. Securities are selected based on their contribution to the four pillars of sustainability, whilst exhibiting both growth and value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXS Green Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AXS Green Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXS Green Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.