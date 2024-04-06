Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,134 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 25,877 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCX traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.47. 13,774,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,425,027. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average of $39.02. The stock has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 2.04.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.62%.

Several research firms have commented on FCX. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

