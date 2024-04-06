Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.65 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after buying an additional 394,480,089 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298,820 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $254,023,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,737.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,502,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $128,190,000.

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,095,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,030. The stock has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.89. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.29.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

