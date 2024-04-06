Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.83 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 108.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,210 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,514 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $94,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12,998.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,006,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $434,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,360 shares of company stock valued at $7,323,678 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.53. 5,683,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,320,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.56. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $177.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.