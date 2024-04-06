Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,494 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after buying an additional 11,017,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after buying an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 15,439.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in International Business Machines by 35.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IBM stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,012,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.15. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

