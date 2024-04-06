Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $7.12 Million Investment in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 167,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQI. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 489.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 223.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 483.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.41. The stock had a trading volume of 137,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,765. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.38. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $36.58 and a 52-week high of $43.70.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

