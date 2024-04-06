Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 113,121 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 805.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,121 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $917,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,071,000 after buying an additional 53,585 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 35,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,351,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,474,000 after buying an additional 13,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LQD stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.03. 25,086,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,218,660. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $111.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.29.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.