Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 81.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,458 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,489 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $8,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $2,801,442,000. Softbank Group CORP. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,019,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,400 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $333,657,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 243.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,920,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $409,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,537,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TMUS. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.93.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $161.11. 3,172,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,014,133. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $168.64. The firm has a market cap of $191.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.53 and a 200-day moving average of $154.69.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,274,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.49, for a total transaction of $30,819,478.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 681,236,796 shares in the company, valued at $110,694,166,982.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,918,567 shares of company stock worth $963,239,758. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

