Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,056 Shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,056 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 2.69% of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF worth $11,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,407,000 after purchasing an additional 480,478 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,638,000 after acquiring an additional 212,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 284.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after acquiring an additional 150,365 shares during the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 4,444.9% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 144,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 141,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,464,000.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PPH stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $88.32. The company had a trading volume of 42,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,600. The stock has a market cap of $458.38 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.84 and a 200-day moving average of $83.03. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 12 month low of $74.05 and a 12 month high of $91.16.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Dividend Announcement

About VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.5328 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

