Principal Real Estate Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:PGZ)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Principal Real Estate Income Fund stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $10.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 8.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 153,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 12.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter.

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

