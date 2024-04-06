Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Acquires 1,052 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 0.5% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $76.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.15. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2043 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

