Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $57.80 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $58.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2019 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

