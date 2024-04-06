Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,163,000 after buying an additional 251,676,310 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,010,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,337,000 after buying an additional 24,945 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,978,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,365,000 after buying an additional 25,957 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,723.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,526,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,588,000 after purchasing an additional 491,888 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $109.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.90. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $110.74.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

