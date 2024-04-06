Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Decreases Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lowered its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,965 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DVN. Raymond James decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.94.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $53.28 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 2.19.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

